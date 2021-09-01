Jaguars claim WR Johnson off waivers from Chargers, add 13

AP National Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville claimed receiver Tyron Johnson off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. It was the only move the Jaguars made despite having first dibs on every player waived in final roster cuts. Johnson spent time with Houston, Buffalo, Carolina and the Chargers during his rookie year in 2019. He played in 12 games for the Chargers last season and had 20 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns. The New Orleans native played collegiately at Oklahoma State. The Jaguars also signed 13 players to their practice squad.