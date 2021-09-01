EPL landscape altered as clubs spend $1.4 billion in window

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

One of the most exciting transfer windows for years has closed with spending in the Premier League again topping 1 billion pounds (about $1.4 billion) during the pandemic. High-profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Jack Grealish and Raphael Varane have joined new clubs. The 2 1/2-month period has changed the landscape of the league, certainly in terms of the title race but also in highlighting where the power now lies in English soccer. It has left Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United with bulging squads while there are a number of disgruntled players who have been unable to secure moves away.