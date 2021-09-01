Croatia draws with new-look Russia in World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

MOSCOW (AP) — Croatia has drawn 0-0 with a new-look Russia team to stay atop its World Cup qualifying group as tiny Malta secured a commanding win. There were few chances for either team to score in a cagey match at the Luzhniki Stadium. That’s the venue where Croatia lost the 2018 World Cup final to France. Croatia and Russia have seven points apiece in Group H but the Croatians are ahead on goal difference. Slovakia missed its chance to overtake Russia and Croatia for first place with a 1-1 draw against Slovenia. Malta won its first World Cup qualifier in eight years, beating Cyprus 3-0.