Can Tua-led Dolphins end their long playoff win drought?

AP National Sports

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ most recent playoff win is nearly old enough to drink. On Dec. 30, 2000, Dave Wannstedt and Jay Fiedler helped Miami beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime in a wild card game. Since that victory the Dolphins have lost 176 games. For a franchise that once celebrated Dan Marino, Don Shula and the NFL’s only perfect season, a drought about to turn 21 can be especially tough to swallow. But early September is a time for optimism. Every team is undefeated, even the Dolphins. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard says “the sky is the limit” in 2021.