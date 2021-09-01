Browns flip script, now among AFC’s title contenders

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Browns are expected to compete for an AFC title this season. How’s that for something new? Cleveland ended its 18-season playoff drought in 2020 before getting its first postseason win since 1994. The bar is set even higher in 2021 with the Browns among the teams favored to contend for the Super Bowl. Cleveland’s offense, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, returned all 11 starters. The defense has been overhauled around All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who was slowed late last season by COVID-19. The Browns’ season ended with a gut-wrenching loss in Kansas City, which will host Cleveland in the season opener on Sept. 12.