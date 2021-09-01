Azarenka: Time for players to talk about mandatory vaccines

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — After reaching the U.S. Open final last year with no fans, Victoria Azarenka appreciates playing in front of people again. Especially because of what they had to do to be in the stands. Spectators must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches. Players are not required to be vaccinated, a decision Azarenka says is a “bit bizzare” She says she wants to start a conversation among players because she believes it is “inevitable” that vaccination will be required for them.