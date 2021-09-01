After playoff run, talented Browns looking to do more in ’21

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns finally tasted success in 2020, They want more this season. With rookie coach Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland ended its long playoff drought last season and beat rival Pittsburgh in the wild-card round. The Browns then took AFC champion Kansas City to the final minutes before losing. Now four years after not winning a game, the Browns are actually being touted as Super Bowl contenders. They have one of the league’s most high-powered offenses and the defense was overhauled in the off-season. Cleveland opens the 2021 season where 2020 ended in Kansas City on Sept. 12.