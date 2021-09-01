ACC teams hope vaccinations reduce COVID-19 setbacks in ’21

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

Atlantic Coast Conference coaches are counting on high program COVID-19 vaccination rates to minimize risks of illnesses or lineup-depleting contact tracing for the upcoming college football season. That has meant teams working through the offseason’s final weeks toward an 85% threshold of vaccinated players, coaches and staffers. Teams that hit that mark are permitted to ease mitigation steps such as social distancing at team meals or traveling. Schools such as Boston College, Duke and Syracuse have vaccine mandates for all students. Other schools such as North Carolina State, Louisville and Pittsburgh have reported rates surpassing 90%.