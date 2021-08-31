Sawamura joins list of Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19

AP National Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura has become the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19. Red Sox manager Alex Cora made the announcement before Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes were added to the COVID-19 injured list before Monday’s 6-1 loss to the Rays. It was announced afterward that reliever Josh Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin were in quarantine as close contacts and quality control coach Ramón Vázquez had tested positive. Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo were placed on COVID-19 IL last Friday.