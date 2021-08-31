Ron Rivera continues overnight overhaul of Washington roster

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera has turned a vast majority of Washington’s roster in two offseasons since taking over as coach and head of football operations. Just 18 players brought in by the previous regime of Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden are part of Washington’s initial 53-man roster. It’s a quick overhaul even in a league that’s full of player movement. Players who bridged the gap saw the need for change and are glad Rivera has made the team in his image. He feels as if Washington is heading in the right direction after winning the NFC East last season.