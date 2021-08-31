Giants acquire OL Ben Bredeson from Ravens for draft picks

AP National Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have acquired offensive lineman Ben Bredeson from the Baltimore Ravens for a couple of draft picks. New York said it shipped a 2022 fourth-round draft choice and received Bredeson, a 2022 fifth-round selection and a 2023 seventh-round choice. It was the Giants’ second trade for an offensive lineman in two days. They acquired center Billy Price from Cincinnati for defensive lineman B.J. Hill and a conditional seventh-round 2022 draft choice. Bredeson is entering his second NFL season.