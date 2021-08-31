Georgetown cancels game vs. Marist after virus pause in camp

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown has canceled Saturday’s football season opener against Marist after the school said a coronavirus-related pause during training camp affected preparations and conditioning. Athletic director Lee Reed says the team made the decision out of an abundance of caution and is preparing for its next game Sept. 11 at Delaware State. Reed adds Georgetown decided to cancel the game against Marist in the name of players’ best interests for health and safety. Georgetown competes in the Patriot League in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.