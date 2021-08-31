Chelsea signs midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atlético

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has further bolstered its strong squad ahead of its Champions League title defense by signing Spain midfielder Saul Niguez on loan from Atlético Madrid until the end of the season. The deal includes an option to make the transfer permanent after the season. Saul will provide competition in central midfield with N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in Thomas Tuchel’s squad. The 26-year-old Saul had played for Atlético since 2012, helping the team win the Spanish league last season. He played the first two games of this season but was on the bench against Villarreal on Sunday.