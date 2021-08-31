Art McNally tabbed contributor finalist for Hall of Fame

AP National Sports

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Art McNally, the man known as “The Father of Modern Officiating” has been picked as a contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. A panel of Hall of Fame selectors met virtually to select the contributor finalist for the upcoming class with the decision announced Tuesday. He would be the first on-field official ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame if elected next year. McNally started as an NFL field judge in 1959 before becoming a referee in 1960 through 1967. He became the NFL’s supervisor of officials in 1968 and helped introduce instant replay in 1986.