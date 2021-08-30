Unranked Michigan enters season with chip on its shoulder

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are looking forward to a fresh start. They need one. College football’s winningest program is coming off a rough season, even by pandemic standards. Michigan won just two games, lost four and had three canceled due to a COVID-19 breakout last year. In recent seasons, the team with the winged helmets and rich tradition has lost luster and relevance nationally as losses against better teams have piled up. The Wolverines will open the season unraked in The Associated Press college football poll on Saturday against Western Michigan at the Big House.