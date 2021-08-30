Uncertainty abounds in AFC South as Titans attempt to repeat

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — There’s more uncertainty than usual surrounding the AFC South and it extends beyond Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. The NFL’s lone division with two playoff teams in each of the last four years is dealing with significant changes heading into the 2021 season. Two new head coaches, three new offensive coordinators, three new quarterbacks and several prominent cleats to fill could put the South’s postseason streak in jeopardy. Throw in a few key preseason injuries and it’s hard to predict how the division will shake out. This much is clear: Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans are favored to repeat.