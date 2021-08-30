Portugal defender Semedo arrested on sexual assault charge

AP National Sports

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Portugal defender Ruben Semedo has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault of a minor. The 27-year-old Semedo also plays for Greek soccer champion Olympiakos. He was arrested following a complaint made to the police by a 17-year-old woman who told authorities the assault had taken place at the player’s home near Athens. Semedo’s lawyer says he strongly denies the charges. Police said a second man was wanted for questioning in relation to the alleged attack.