Published 11:43 AM

Pickett’s last stand: QB ready for one more ride at Pitt

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt senior quarterback Kenny Pickett is looking to make the most of his decision to return for a fifth season instead of going to the NFL. Pickett was leaning toward entering the NFL draft before changing his mind last December. The 23-year-old says the chance to help the Panthers have a special season played a factor in opting to come back for one more run. Pickett has a chance to become the school’s all-time leader in total offense this season, but says he’s more focused on helping Pitt reach the ACC title game. The Panthers open the season against Massachusetts.

