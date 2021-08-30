No. 9 Irish opener at Florida State like 2019 at Louisville

AP National Sports

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — When No. 9 Notre Dame opens its season Sunday night at Florida State, coach Brian Kelly wouldn’t mind a little deja vu. On Labor Day in 2019, the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish opened the season at Louisville. Leading the Cardinals 21-14 at halftime, the Irish dominated offensively and defensively for a 35-17 victory. Kelly expects a similar struggle against Mike Norvell’s Seminoles, who hope to rebound from a 3-6 campaign with an upset.