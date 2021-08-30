Skip to Content
McDavid’s NHL MVP defense begins with defensive improvement

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

Connor McDavid is again focusing on improving his defensive play to become a better all-around player. He was the unanimous selection as the NHL’s most valuable player last season. The Edmonton Oilers captain only took a few weeks off after his team was swept out of the first round of the playoffs before getting back on the ice this summer. McDavid at 24 says his goal remains to lead a deeper playoff run and make it past the second round for the first time.

