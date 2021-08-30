Lester sharp, Goldschmidt HR, Cardinals move up, beat Reds

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jon Lester allowed one hit while pitching into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals inched closer to the slumping Cincinnati Reds in the NL wild-card race with a 3-1 win Monday night. The Cardinals closed within 2 1/2 games of Cincinnati for the second wild-card spot. The Reds have scored one run in each of their last three games, all losses. Lester earned his fourth straight win after losing his first two starts with the Cardinals since being acquired in a trade with Washington.