Gerald McCoy impresses Raiders in 1st game since 2019

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy was a bit out of place for the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason finale in San Francisco based on his pedigree. Coach Jon Gruden kept nearly all his big-name players at home to focus on decisions at the bottom of the roster but McCoy got extensive playing time in his first action since the 2019 season. McCoy played 37 snaps in the game after ramping it up during the week in practice as he works back from a torn quadriceps last summer that ended his season in Dallas before it started. The Raiders are hoping McCoy can provide a boost to the defense.