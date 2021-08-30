Fully vaccinated NFL players will get COVID-19 tests weekly

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA. The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. There’s an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team’s facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period. Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily.