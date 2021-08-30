Dolphins coach: Team wants players with ‘high character’

AP National Sports

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — As speculation swirls regarding the Miami Dolphins’ interest in embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, coach Brian Flores says the team wants players with “high character.” The Dolphins have declined to confirm or deny reports they have engaged in trade talks to acquire Watson. The Houston Texans’ star has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women. Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations against him. No charges have been filed, but his availability this season is unclear, and Houston police are investigating. Flores says the Dolphins have a high standard for those in the organization.