Carpenter, Murphy help US advance to women’s hockey final

AP National Sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy scored in the second period, and the United States beat Finland 3-0 to advance to the final of the women’s world hockey championship. The five-time defending champion United States will play in its 20th gold-medal game on Tuesday against the winner of the other semifinal between Canada and Switzerland. Carpenter put the U.S. in front early in the second with her third goal of the tournament. Murphy scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0 late in the second.