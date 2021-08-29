Russia beats Germany 3-2 to advance to 5th-place game

AP National Sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Veronika Korzhakova and Oxana Bratisheva scored in a 3:08 span early in the third period and Russia beat short-handed Germany 3-2 on Sunday to advance to the fifth-place game in the women’s world hockey championship. The Czech Republic faced Japan later Sunday, with the winner advancing to face Russia on Tuesday. Germany will play the loser of the late game for seventh place. In the semifinals Monday, the five-time defending champion United States will face Finland, and Canada will play Switzerland.