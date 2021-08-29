Rasmus Højgaard fires 63 to win European Masters by 1 shot

AP National Sports

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Rasmus Højgaard fired a 7-under round of 63 with a flurry of birdies late in his round to win the European Masters on Sunday. He won by one stroke from Bernd Wiesberger who made double bogey at the 18th after hitting into green-side water. Wiesberger is on the fringes of selection for Europe’s Ryder Cup team next month. He needed a par-4 on the 18th but hit his tee shot into a bunker then found water with his second. The Austrian took a six and carded a 65 to fall into second place. The 20-year-old Højgaard got his third victory on the European Tour.