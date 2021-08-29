Luis Robert homers twice as White Sox pound Cubs 13-1

AP National Sports

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Robert homered twice, Dylan Cease tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-1. Eloy Jiménez, Yasmani Grandal and Brian Goodwin also connected for the White Sox, who went 5-1 against the Cubs this year. Robert, Jiménez and Goodwin each drove in three runs. White Sox slugger José Abreu hit a two-run double in a seven-run fifth to get to 101 RBIs with 29 games left. The reigning AL MVP drove in a career-high 123 runs in 2019. Frank Schwindel homered for the Cubs in the fourth.