Jacques Rogge, IOC president for 12 years, dies at 79

AP National Sports

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says Jacques Rogge, who led the organization as president for 12 years, has died. He was 79. Rogge was an Olympic sailor and orthopedic surgeon from Belgium. The IOC announced his passing without giving details. Rogge’s health had visibly declined when he attended Olympic events since his presidency ended in 2013. IOC president Thomas Bach says Rogge “will be remembered particularly for championing youth sport and for inaugurating the Youth Olympic Games.”