Hitting the wall: Goolagong Cawley back to her tennis roots

AP National Sports

By DENNIS PASSA

AP Sports Writer

SUNSHINE BEACH, Australia (AP) — Evonne Goolagong Cawley has returned to her tennis past while hoping to inspire Australia’s future in the sport. Long before the now-70-year-old Goolagong Cawley won the first of her seven Grand Slam singles titles, she used to practice by hitting tennis balls against a wall. At the Noosa Tennis Club Goolagong Cawley held court with a bunch of local schoolchildren and helped cut the ribbon for a mural which will double as a hitting wall. It kicked off Tennis Australia’s National Hitting Wall project to increase community participation and access to tennis.