Gold medalist Steveson having fun as he considers next move

AP National Sports

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

American wrestler Gable Steveson has been on the go since his dramatic last-second victory earned an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo. He blew the Gjallarhorn at a Minnesota Vikings preseason game, attended a Bellator MMA event and showed up at World Wrestling Entertainment’s SummerSlam. He’s living it up as he contemplates his next move. He could go to mixed martial arts, professional wrestling or head back to Minnesota to defend his NCAA heavyweight wrestling title.