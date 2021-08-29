Depay leads Barcelona to 2-1 victory over Getafe in Spain

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Memphis Depay continued his good run with Barcelona and scored the team’s winner in a 2-1 victory over Getafe in the Spanish league. It was Depay’s second league goal for Barcelona. The Catalan club has won two of its first three matches in its first season without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades. Depay was Barcelona’s biggest offseason signing and had also scored in the team’s 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao last weekend. He found the net Sunday after a neat move in front of a defender inside the area in the 30th minute.