Wild ride for DeChambeau leaves him tied with Cantlay at BMW

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau went from a four-shot lead to a one-shot deficit in just two holes. That’s how wild Saturday was at Caves Valley in the BMW Championship. DeChambeau ended the day tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay. No one was within three shots of them. DeChambeau had back-to-back eagles on the front nine and stretched his lead to four shots. But then he had consecutive holes with shots in the water that led to a five-shot swing in Cantlay’s favor. DeChambeau wound up with a 67. Cantlay had a 66. They will be in the final group Sunday.