Thomas’ interception TD ensures Indiana State’s 26-21 win

AP National Sports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Michael Thomas turned his second interception Saturday into a 75-yard touchdown and Indiana State opened the season with a 26-21 victory over Eastern Illinois. Thomas, who also had a team-leading 10 tackles, grabbed a deflected pass and raced down the left sideline early in the fourth quarter for a 24-14 lead. EIU, which played six games in the spring, outgained Indiana State 378-245 and had eight more first downs. But the Sycamores, who last played a game in 2019, had Thomas’ two picks plus a fumble recovery along with five sacks.