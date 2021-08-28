Rios, Nashville top Atlanta United 2-0 for 1st road win

AP National Sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Daniel Rios’ first goal of the season just before halftime started Nashville to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United, Nashville’s first road win of the season. Joe Willis made two saves for his league-leading ninth clean sheet. Willis made a great lead pass in extra time that Randall Leal tracked down and put into an open net, sealing the win in the final minute. Nashville moved into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta had its four-match winning streak end.