Leicester beats winless Norwich 2-1 in Premier League

NORWICH, England (AP) — Marc Albrighton’s deflected strike earned Leicester a 2-1 victory that left Norwich without a point in its three games since returning to the Premier League. Jamie Vardy curled in an early opener for Leicester. It was canceled out by Teemu Pukki netting a penalty in the 44th minute after Caglar Soyuncu slid in to foul Pierre Lees-Melou. Daniel Farke’s hosts had looked the more likely to find a winner but Albrighton punished the Canaries in the 76th after being set up by Vardy. Leicester moved onto six points after three games.