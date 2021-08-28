League of their own: Softball players are part-owners

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

Victoria Hayward will be back on the field this weekend as a softball player — and as an owner. After hitting .300 at the Tokyo Olympics, the Canadian outfielder heads one of four teams that start play Saturday at Athletes Unlimited outside Chicago. Athletes Unlimited launched with softball in 2020, ran volleyball and lacrosse competitions this year and follows with its second softball season. There are three games a week over a five-week season, all in the same market. Says Hayward: “Players are the owners of the league. ”We recruit the players. We help make the rules.”