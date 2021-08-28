Indians send struggling reliever Karinchak to minors

AP National Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have sent struggling reliever James Karinchak to Triple-A Columbus after he failed to retire a batter and got the loss Friday night against Boston. Karinchak came in with a 3-1 lead but allowed a walk and a single before Jonathan Araúz hit a three-run homer. Karinchak struck out 68 in 39 1/3 innings and had a 2.52 ERA before the All-Star break but his numbers have declined since with an 8.40 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 innings. First baseman Bobby Bradley was activated from the 10-day injured list.