AP National Sports

By STEVE KORNACKI

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Corey Dickerson’s third opposite-field single of the game scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 10th inning and gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Jordan Romano (6-1) pitched the bottom of the 10th and earned the win. Kyle Funkhouser (6-2) pitched the 10th and took the loss for the Tigers.