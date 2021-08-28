Cloud sparks 2nd-half rally, Mystics beat Wings 76-75

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 21 points and Shavonte Zellous hit a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a second-half comeback in the Washington Mystics’ 76-75 victory over the Dallas Wings on Saturday night. Washington was without Elena Delle Donne, who returned a week ago after missing 22 months following a pair or back surgeries. Delle Donne came out of Thursday’s game after 12 minutes as a precaution and is considered day-to-day. The Mystics scored 57 second-half points. Cloud, who scored all 21 points in the second half, hit three 3s and scored 15 points in the third quarter to help spark the rally. Arike Ogunbowale had 25 points for the Wings.