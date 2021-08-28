American Crocker shoots 64 to share lead at European Masters

AP National Sports

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — American Sean Crocker has shot a 6-under 64 to move up and share the lead after the third round of the European Masters. Crocker had six birdies and an eagle-3 at the 14th to finish on 10 under alongside Renato Paratore. The Italian’s round of 69 included retrieving his ball when it landed on a spectator’s backpack. They led by one stroke from two Englishmen, Matthew Jordan and Ross McGowan, and Jorge Campillo of Spain. They all carded 1-under 69 at Crans-sur-Sierre club high in the Swiss Alps. Twelve players are within three shots of the co-leaders.