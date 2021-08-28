Alcantara fans 12, Sánchez homers as Marlins beat Reds 6-1

AP National Sports

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara, buoyed by uncharacteristic run support, had a career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings to help the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds for the first time in six meetings this year, 6-1. Alcantara allowed one run and achieved a career high in strikeouts for the second start in a row, with both coming against the Reds. He increased his season strikeout total to 158, surpassing his previous career high. Jesús Sánchez hit a three-run homer in a five-run first inning against Vladimir Gutiérrez. The Marlins had totaled one run in Alcantara’s past two starts and have struggled to score for him all season.