Three new faces for Germany in Hansi Flick’s 1st squad

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Hansi Flick has made three new call-ups and recalled five players including Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Flick continued the rebuilding started by his predecessor Joachim Löw as he called up Hoffenheim midfielder David Raum, Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck and Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi for the first time. All three players are 23 or younger. Former Bayern Munich coach and Germany assistant Flick took over from Löw after the European Championship. Germany will play Lichtenstein in St. Gallen for Flick’s debut as coach next Thursday before facing Armenia and Iceland.