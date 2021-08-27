AP source: Saints name Jameis Winston Week 1 starting QB

AP National Sports

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Saints have selected Jameis Winston to succeed Drew Brees as starting quarterback for their regular season opener against Green Bay on Sept. 12. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the club has not announced the result of its preseason competition for the starting QB job between Winston and Taysom Hill. The decision was first reported by ESPN. Winston was the NFL’s first overall draft choice by Tampa Bay in 2015 and joined the Saints as a reserve last season.