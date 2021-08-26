That’s the ticket: Move from paper to digital divides fans

AP National Sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — College football programs are transitioning from traditional paper tickets to digital ticketing. Many fans like the feel of holding a ticket in their hand and hanging on to them as keepsakes. Others welcome the convenience of having a barcode on their smartphone scanned at the gate. In a spot check of 30 schools, only Notre Dame said it would refuse to print tickets for fans who request them. The other 29 schools varied in their willingness to print and most did not publicly offer that option. Illinois was among schools giving fans a choice and 74% picked paper.