Severino’s slam leads Orioles past Ohtani, Angels 13-1

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A day after ending a 19-game losing streak, the major league-worst Baltimore Orioles handled Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels again. Baltimore got a grand slam and six RBIs from Pedro Severino in a 13-1 victory on Thursday. Ohtani led off the game with a homer, his MLB-leading 41st. But that was the only highlight for the Angels, who have lost five of six. Baltimore won two games in a row for the first time since July 30-31 and took its first series since a three-game sweep of Washington from July 23-25. Keegan Akin picked up his second career win.