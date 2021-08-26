Return of Bosa, Ford puts 49ers DC Ryans in good mood

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was in a good mood after practice, for good reason. The first-year play-caller has his two most dangerous edge rushers back on the field with Nick Bosa and Dee Ford taking part in team drills this week for the first time this summer. Their return only adds more depth to the strength of the Niners and has Ryans scheming up all sorts of possibilities with a line that also includes Samson Ebukam and Arden Key on the edge, the versatile Arik Armstead and inside players like D.J. Jones, Javon Kinlaw and Kentavius Street.