Real Madrid visits Betis amid club’s push to sign Mbappé

AP National Sports

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid visits Real Betis on Saturday with the club engulfed in speculation that it’s attempting to sing Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. The match is Madrid’s last before the transfer window for the Spanish and French leagues closes on Tuesday. PSG said for the first time this week that it would be willing to sell Mbappé and that it had rejected an initial offer by Madrid. Madrid appears to be doing just fine in attack without any more firepower. It will head to Seville to face Betis with a Spanish league-high seven goals scored.