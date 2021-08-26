PSG drawn with Man City in CL group; Bayern gets Barca

AP National Sports

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Champions League group stage will see a clash of two of the richest clubs after Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were drawn together on Thursday. Both are yet to win Europe’s top prize despite all their funding from the sovereign wealth of Gulf states. Qatar-backed PSG was knocked out in the semifinals last season by City, which went on to lose the final to Chelsea. Also in Group A are Leipzig and Club Brugge. There are other heavyweight pairings this season. Six-time winner Bayern Munich and five-time champion Barcelona are in Group E with Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv.