Pollock’s homer sends Dodgers to 5-3 win over Padres in 16

AP National Sports

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — AJ Pollock led off the 16th inning with a two-run homer and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers beat the struggling San Diego Padres 5-3 in the longest game since baseball adopted the rule of putting a runner on second base to start extra innings during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The previous longest game with the new rule was 13 games, done six times. Pollock’s 16th homer came off rookie reliever Daniel Camarena (0-1), the ninth Padres pitcher. The Dodgers used 10 pitchers, including winner Corey Knebel and Shane Greene, who got the save.